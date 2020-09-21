In Russia, the first industrial hybrid (cross) of meat chickens has been created since the times of the USSR, which surpass other world breeding achievements in fertility, the newspaper writes. News…

As the Ministry of Education and Science told the publication, the domestic breeding bird “Smena 9” will be twice as cheap as foreign analogues.

It is noted that Russian breeders included 70 economically useful traits in the genotype of this hybrid. To speed up their selection, scientists from the All-Russian Research and Technological Institute of Poultry of the Russian Academy of Sciences applied bioinformatics and genomic selection.

The head of the group of breeders who created the Smena 9 cross, Zhanna Emanuylova, emphasized that all the best characteristics were combined in the new broiler.

“The bird grows quickly, adding 65.5 g per day, gives a lot of meat, spends little feed. In most of its characteristics, we keep pace with foreign developers of industrial crosses, ”she said and added that the Russian product surpasses foreign counterparts in taste, health and productivity.

According to Emanuilova, in five to six weeks, a bird that is born weighing 42 g reaches a weight of 2.3-2.8 kg, providing poultry farms with high economic efficiency. In the next five years, the entry into the market of a new hybrid will reduce the dependence of domestic poultry farms on foreign products from 99% to 85%.

It is also reported that breeders will complete the state registration of Smena 9 by the end of 2020.

Recall that in 2019, domestic farmers were encouraged to work on potato breeding.