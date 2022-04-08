It was known that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was accompanied by much greater losses than the generals had anticipated. But in Russia that is a taboo subject. That the Kremlin’s official figures hardly come close to the truth was made clear yesterday when President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, spoke on Sky News with a very concerned face about “significant losses” of Russian troops in Ukraine. Peskov even lamented a “huge tragedy” for Russia, without giving details.