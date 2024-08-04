Boxer Dmitry Dvali, beaten by crowd, says he is preparing for surgery

Russian boxer Dmitry Dvali spoke about his condition after being beaten by a crowd. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The athlete said he was preparing for surgery next week and hoped to restore his vision. “I can’t say anything about returning to boxing. With God’s help,” he added.

Earlier, Dvali lost an eye in Feodosia while defending a teenager who was being beaten. The athlete’s orbital bone was broken and his eye was knocked out. Doctors are trying to save the athlete’s eye as an organ, but the boxer will no longer be able to see with it.

It was later revealed that a criminal case had been opened into the beating of the athlete. Law enforcement officers had already detained two suspects.