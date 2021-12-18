The organizers of the boxing match between the world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light heavyweight Russian Arthur Beterbiev and American Marcus Brown played the anthem of the USSR instead of the anthem of Russia during the presentation of the participants. Writes about it RIA News…

The fight takes place in Montreal, Canada.

The 31-year-old Brown has 24 wins (16 by KO) and one defeat. 36-year-old Beterbiev won 16 wins (16 by KO) in 16 fights.

Earlier, Beterbiev, in an interview with the YouTube channel Kavkaz Press, supported the words of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about the mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov. The athlete called natural Kadyrov’s statements that Nurmagomedov could fight with one of the Akhmat fighters, since the head of the republic finances this club and wants to develop it. “He said if you want to see, please. And he will give any money for this if Khabib wants to fight any of the Akhmat club, ”Beterbiev added.