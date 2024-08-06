Boxer Amineva says she didn’t feel the power of Khelif who failed her gender test

Russian boxer Azalia Amineva spoke about a fight with Algerian Iman Khelif, who failed the gender test, in 2023. Her words are quoted RT.

The athlete said that she did not feel a big difference in power, noting that she knocked Khelif down in the third round. “I think that in two years I will be able to get back into the ring with her and get revenge,” Amineva emphasized.

The Russian boxer met Khelif at the 2023 World Championships in India. Amineva knocked her opponent down, but lost.

At the Paris Olympics, Khelif reached the semi-finals in the 66 kilogram weight class. Thus, she guaranteed herself a medal at the Paris Games. Yuting also reached the semi-finals in the 57 kilogram category. Both boxers faced a wave of criticism during the tournament.

In 2023, the IBA suspended Khelif and Yuting from the World Championships for failing to meet the eligibility criteria. Gender testing showed that the athletes had XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone. However, the IOC cleared them for women’s competition in 2024.