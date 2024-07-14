Russian boxer Avanesyan loses fight for IBF title

Russian boxer David Avanesyan suffered a defeat from American Jaron Ennis. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The fight took place on the night of Sunday, July 14, in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA). The Russian refused to continue the fight after the fifth round. Before that, he was knocked down.

The IBF welterweight title was at stake. Ennis was the organization’s interim champion, now the rightful holder of the belt.

Avanesyan suffered his fifth career defeat, he also has 29 wins and one draw. Ennis won his 32nd fight and remains undefeated. He has one no contest.