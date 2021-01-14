Russian boxer Sergei Kovalev failed a doping test before the fight with Bektimir Melikuziev from Uzbekistan. This is reported by Boxing Scene.

Kovalev passed the test to representatives of the Voluntary Doping Testing Association (VADA). Traces of synthetic testosterone were found in the body of a Russian. This threatens to disrupt the fight against Melikuziev.

At the same time, the rival of the 37-year-old Russian stresses that he is ready to fight with Kovalev, despite his failed test. “My team tried very hard to get this fight,” Melikuziev said.

The last time Kovalev entered the ring was in November 2019. Then the Russian lost to the Mexican Saul Alvarez.

The Russian suffered his fourth career defeat. The boxer has 34 victories, 29 of which – by knockout.