Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev defeated German Adam Dines and defended two World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) light heavyweight titles. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The fight took place on March 20 as part of a boxing evening in Moscow. Beterbiev won by TKO in the tenth round.

The Russian now has 16 victories in 16 matches. Beterbiev won the WBC and IBF championship titles on October 19, 2019, defeating Ukrainian Alexander Gvozdik. He also knocked out his opponent in the tenth round.

Earlier on March 19, as part of a boxing evening in Moscow, Russian boxer Alexander Besputin won the first fight after being deprived of his world title by the World Boxing Association. He defeated Ukrainian Viktor Plotnikov by TKO in the second round.