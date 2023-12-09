Russian Tishchenko became world champion according to the World Boxing Association

Russian Evgeny Tishchenko became world champion according to the World Boxing Association (WBA). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Tishchenko defeated German Leon Hart by knockout in the sixth round. The fight took place in the new weight category up to 101.6 kilograms.

The fight took place as part of the IBA Champions Night. The tournament took place in Dubai (UAE).

The 32-year-old Tishchenko, who is the 2016 Olympic champion in the weight category up to 91 kilograms, now has 13 victories (eight of which by knockout) with only one defeat. The 35-year-old Hart has 22 wins, six losses and one draw.