Belgorod Governor Gladkov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a massive shelling of Shebekino

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are constantly shelling the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region. This was announced on Thursday, June 1, by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“The armed forces, border guards, the Federal Security Service, the Russian Guard are on the spot. But there is a massive shelling,” he wrote.

In Shebekino and in the surrounding villages, the administration is organizing the removal of people, but this will only be possible after the end of the arrivals and explosions, Gladkov emphasized.

According to the head of the region, there was “no enemy” on the territory of the Belgorod region.

The city of Shebekino was attacked three times from Ukraine last night. Against the backdrop of massive shelling, reports began to appear on the network about the urgent evacuation of local residents – they were denied by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, stating that it was impossible and unsafe to gather people en masse at a specific point.