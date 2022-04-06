(Reuters) – A Russian regional official said on Wednesday that border guards in the Kursk region, on the Ukrainian border, were attacked, while schools in neighboring Belgorod were evacuated after a bomb threat, according to the city’s mayor.

Russia, which sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special military operation”, has accused Ukraine of attacking Russian targets across the border.

“Yesterday… they tried to fire mortars at the position of our border guards in the Sudzhansky district,” said Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region.

“Russian border guards responded… There were no casualties or damage from our side.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not yet have details of the incidents in the two Russian regions, but described the reports as “serious”.

In response to a question about the border incident, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “We do not have that information.”

Starovoit said officials are in contact with the Defense Ministry and urged citizens to remain calm. In separate comments to the RIA news agency, he said the mortars fired at the Sudzha border did not reach Russian territory.

The mayor of the Russian city of Belgorod, about 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, said schools had been emptied after receiving bomb threats.

“We understand that this is part of the information pressure (campaign) against our region,” declared Mayor Anton Ivanov, without saying who he thinks was responsible for the threats.

(Report by Reuters)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat