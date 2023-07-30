In Ukraine, attacks were reported in the Zaporizhia region and in the city of Sumy. And the Ukrainian Air Force reported the downing of some eight Russian drones, four of them Iranian-made. On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense communicated about the shooting down of three drones in Moscow, during the day in which the Day of the Russian Navy is commemorated.

Two people died after a Russian missile attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. The information was released by the secretary of the local town hall, Anatoli Kurtiev.

According to the official, the missile hit an “open area.” “Unfortunately, a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died,” he wrote in your account from Telegram.

Kurtiev further reported that two women, ages 36 and 55, were taken to the hospital with “light injuries.” Law enforcement also documented some 31 reports of damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

The EFE news agency, citing the agency ‘ukrinform‘, he made it known that on the eve there were some 77 Russian attacks against some 20 towns in Zaporizhia.

Investigators remove the bodies of victims of the Russian missile attack, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on July 29, 2023. © Ruters – Viacheslav Ratynski

For its part, in the north, specifically in the city of Sumy, a civilian died after the impact of a Russian rocket, and five more people were injured in an education center, according to the Ukrainian National Police.

During the night and in the early hours of the morning of this Sunday, July 30, more than a dozen attacks were reported, according to EFE.

The Ukrainian Air Force also went into action. According to this branch of the army, about eight Russian drones were shot down in the south of the country: four Shahed-136, Iranian-made, and another reconnaissance group.

Russia alleges new drone strikes in Moscow

In this context, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down three Ukrainian drones that tried to attack Moscow, the capital of the Federation. According to its mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, there were neither deaths nor injuries. Only damage to the facade of two buildings.

The attack was carried out during the early hours of this Sunday, the day on which Navy Day is celebrated. One of the affected buildings houses three Russian ministries, as well as private apartments.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported on the rejection of a night attack with about 25 drones on the Crimean peninsula. According to the military portfolio, no one was injured during the events.

The image shows the damage received to the facade of an office building in the city of Moscow after an attack with Ukrainian drones. In Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2023. © Reuters

Last Monday, another group of Ukrainian drones were intercepted in Russia. One of them near the imposing building that houses the Ministry of Defense.

US “does not support” attacks inside Russia

Despite not agreeing with the Kremlin’s actions, the White House does not support “attacks inside Russia.”

The declarations were formulated last Monday, July 24, by Karine jean-Pierre, press secretary of the Biden administration, in the context of denouncing the attack near the Russian military headquarters.

Jean-Pierre further made it clear that Russia can end the war at any time by “withdrawing its forces” from the territory of Ukraine and ceasing “to launch brutal attacks against civilians.” “This is Russia’s war,” he pointed out.

With EFE and Reuters