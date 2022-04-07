A Ukrainian official said that the small town of Losova in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine was bombarded by Russian forces with missiles.

There were no initial reports of injuries or deaths, Mayor Serhiy Zelensky said in a video clip posted on Telegram late Thursday night.

No other information was provided about the concrete targets of the bombing.

Three days ago, the mayor called on residents to leave the city of 55,000.

According to local media reports, about 10,000 people have been evacuated in the past 48 hours.