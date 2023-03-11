At least three people were killed and two wounded in a Russian bombing in Kherson, southern Ukraine, local authorities said on Saturday.

“We have received information that three people have died and two have been wounded at the scene of an enemy attack on the road connecting Mikolaiv and Kherson,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, commander of Kherson’s regional military administration.

Several cars were hit in the bombing.

Galina Kolisnik, 53, told AFP that she escaped the tragedy. She went out to get gas in her car and was inside a store when she heard the explosions.

“We went in and, five minutes later, tragedy struck,” he explains. “Our car was hit… it’s horrible.”

The Russian bombing came two days after attacks that killed three people in the same city, according to the Ukrainian presidency.

Kherson, the main city in the eponymous region of southern Ukraine, was liberated by Kievan forces in November after several months of Russian occupation.

Since then, the region, which Moscow partially controls, has been the target of Russian fire.