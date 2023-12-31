admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/31/2023 – 13:43

The duo was in a hotel in Kharkiv commonly used by the international press as a base. The Kremlin has targeted journalists in the past. Two employees of the German public TV channel ZDF were injured in a Russian bombing on Saturday night (30/12) at a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, in the east of the country. The duo, a translator – who is in serious condition – and a security guard, were part of a team of five professionals who worked at Kharkiv Palace.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a British journalist was also injured.

In a statement about the episode, ZDF states that the Kharkiv Palace is a hotel used mainly by journalists because it has a bunker. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have targeted representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces and secret service involved in a bombing earlier that day in the Russian city of Belgorod.

The attack on Belgorod, one of the most intense suffered by Russia since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, was classified by the Kremlin as “deliberate terrorism” – despite the fact that, a day earlier, Russian troops had led an action most lethal that resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians.

This is not the first time that the Kremlin has attacked journalists in Ukraine. Since the start of the Russian invasion, other hotels hosting journalists and workers from non-international organizations have also been attacked.

Head of editor at ZDF, Bettina Schausten spoke of “another attack by Russia on the free press” and assured that the broadcaster will continue to cover the war.

17 journalists killed in less than two years

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, 17 journalists have been killed in the conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The list, although extensive, represents a quarter of the press professionals killed in less than three months of the Israel-Hamas war, with 68 victims – according to the most up-to-date CPJ count, dated December 23.

ra (epd, ots)