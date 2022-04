Rescue teams are still working on removing the wreckage.| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday (31) hit the regional administration building in the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, killing at least 20. Rescue teams are still working on removing the wreckage. Mykolaiv gives access to the Black Sea and is halfway between the port city of Odessa and Kherson.

“The attack took place ten minutes before the start of the day and most of the people were already at their places of work. They were civilians from the administration and there were also some guards, but not military, they were police officers who worked in the building,” said the spokesman. Ukrainian army voice Dimitri Pletenchuk in Mykolaiv.

The streets of Mykolaiv are practically empty and few citizens have decided to face the threat of Russian attacks, whose troops are about 40 km away between Mykolaiv and Kherson, the last city occupied by the Russians in their advance from Donbass to the west of the country. Before the war, half a million people lived in the city.

Although it has been bombed several times since the start of the war on February 24, the city has resisted Russian pressure for weeks, preventing it from being able to cross the Dnipro River. The mouth of this river, which crosses Ukraine from north to south passing through Kiev and divides the country in two, is in turn about 130 kilometers from Odessa, a city of one million inhabitants of a strategic nature for housing the largest port in the world. parents.