Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of bombing the city of Chernigov, despite Moscow’s announcement that it would “radically” reduce its military activity.met with skepticism by kyiv and its Western allies.

the russian admade after negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul, generated hope after more than a month of war that has left thousands dead and has pushed the number of Ukrainian refugees to over four million, mainly women and children, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In the last 24 hours, the Russians have bombed inhabited areas and civilian infrastructure in the kyiv region 30 times.

Throwing a bucket of cold water on those hopes, Russia assured this Wednesday that there is nothing “promising” after the negotiations with Ukraine. “At the moment, we cannot report anything very promising or a breakthrough. There is a lot of work to be done,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

On the ground the “situation does not change”, according to Ukrainian authorities. “Chernigov was bombarded all night” with artillery and planessaid Governor Viacheslav Chaus, who specified that the town was still without water or electricity.

This city, which had 280,000 inhabitants before the war, is “without communications and we can no longer repair them,” he added, mentioning that there were also attacks against Nizhyn, in the same region.

After Mariupol in the south, Chernigov is the city hardest hit by bombing since the start of the war launched by Moscow on February 24.

In Irpin, which the Ukrainians announced on Monday that they had “liberated”, explosions could be heard on Wednesday morning, AFP journalists confirmed. In the east, the Ukrainian army said it had regained control of a strategic highway.

“Since the afternoon and throughout the night, there have been numerous airstrike alerts throughout the territory of Ukraine. However, the night was calm in most regions,” the presidency said in a statement.

“A very long job awaits us”

The Kremlin said today that there is no progress in the negotiations with Ukraine after the meeting of the delegates of both countries in Istanbul, although it highlighted some “positive” points of the conversation.

“We cannot see progress, a fairly long job awaits us“Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said during his daily telephone press conference. According to Peskov, among the positive elements it can be noted that the Ukrainian side began to “formulate and put on paper” its proposals.

“Until now we have not succeeded,” he said. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, alluded yesterday for the first time to the possibility of a “treaty” between Moscow and kyiv after negotiations that he described as “constructive”.

The Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, acknowledged “progress” in the negotiations with Ukraine the day before, in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, while remaining adamant about his willingness to continue with the offensive in eastern Ukraine. That country.

“After today’s substantive conversation we have agreed and proposed an arrangement, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the start of the treaty,” Medinski said after the meeting, referring to the possibility of a meeting between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The chief Russian negotiator indicated that the Ukrainian proposals include kyiv’s renunciation of its intention to join NATO and Ukraine’s commitment to permanent neutrality, to being a country free of nuclear weapons and not to place any type of weapons of mass destruction or neither foreign troops.

According to Medinski, in exchange Ukraine demands international security guarantees and assumes that Russia will not oppose its entry into the European Union.

The Ukrainian proposals, he added, contemplate the renunciation of kyiv to try to recover by military means the Crimean peninsula and the port of Sevastopol, which, like the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that are not controlled by the authorities Ukrainians, will not extend international security guarantees.

This Wednesday, the Kremlin said that throughout the day Medinski would offer more comments on the talks in Istanbul. At the same time, he asserted that under no conditions would Russia discuss with Ukraine the fate of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. “Crimea is part of the Russian Federation.

According to our Constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fate of a territory of the Russian Federation, that is ruled out,” Peskov said.

the russian promise

Russia committed this Tuesday to a de-escalation around kyiv and another city in Ukraine, which saw “positive” signs in the last negotiation meeting, but the Western powers called not to lower their guard until they verify that Moscow keeps its word.

The Russian announcement was made after a meeting of the negotiators in Istanbul, in order to seek a solution to a conflict that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has already left thousands dead and millions displaced.

The Russian Defense Minister, Alexander Fomín, stated in Moscow that “negotiations on a neutrality agreement and Ukraine’s non-nuclear status are entering a practical dimension” and that Russia has decided to “radically” reduce its military activity around kyiv, the country’s capital, and Chernigov (north).

Ukraine’s president, Volodimir Zelensky, said he saw “positive” signs in the Istanbul negotiations, but assured that his country will not reduce its “defense efforts” in the face of the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian General Staff warned in a statement Tuesday night that “the so-called +withdrawal of troops+ is probably a rotation of individual units that seeks to confuse the military command” in kyiv.

The Russian announcements were met with skepticism and suspicion by Western powers, which after the invasion imposed an arsenal of economic sanctions on Russia.

Zelensky asked them to keep up this pressure “until the war is over.” In a telephone conversation, the heads of state or government of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany and Italy urged their allies not to lower their guard.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Mario Draghi”affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs to Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraineas well as continuing to provide Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself,” a joint statement from those countries said.

We’ll see if [los rusos] they comply,” Biden told reporters. The Pentagon said some Russian contingents “appear to be moving away from kyiv,” without that being called “a pushback or withdrawal.”

“We think that what probably [los rusos] they have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize other places,” said the spokesman for the US Department of Defense. Exchanges were less skeptical and traded with significant gains.INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

