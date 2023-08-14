Russian bombers flew through Northern European airspace, Dutch fighter jets took off for interception

Two Russian bombers were intercepted this morning by the Danish air force in European airspace. That reports the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Two Dutch fighter jets also flew out from Volkel Air Base, but the Russian bombers turned back before they arrived.

European air defense is governed by a system of NATO areas of responsibility. Member States must be ready day and night to defend their piece of European airspace. The Netherlands and Belgium alternate in protecting the area of ​​responsibility of the Benelux. Within a few minutes they can take off and cover enormous distances.

According to the Ministry of Defense, it “doesn’t happen often” that the jet fighters on standby have to take off to intercept an aircraft. “But today’s incident does demonstrate the importance of rapid deployment,” said Defense. In the Baltic states, for example, it is much more common for Russian aircraft to venture into European airspace.