Traveler Marina Ershova went to Calcutta and was surprised at how women bathe

Russian traveler and blogger Marina Ershova had a rest in India and was embarrassed because of the women bathing in the streets. The girl shared her impressions in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The girl went to Calcutta and was surprised at how the Indians are not shy about getting naked on the street and washing. They also wash their clothes in the public well, where the others bathe at the same time. Yershova suggested that there was no water or even a drain in local houses, so the Indians were forced to take to the streets.

“There are no men in their bunch, only Indians. And the fact that they do it in the middle of the street, and men and children still pass by, it doesn’t bother them, ”the blogger wrote.

Earlier, Ershova was surprised by the unusual habits of local residents in the toilet. The author of the publication said that the inhabitants of the Asian country categorically do not like toilet paper and do not use it.