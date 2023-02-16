Russian traveler and blogger “Zen” told who cleans the toilets on the plane

A Russian travel blogger said that the toilet rooms on the plane are not cleaned by flight attendants, but by special employees of handling companies. The little-known rules for cleaning toilets on board the traveler revealed in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that employees of such companies, with a whole team, board after disembarking passengers, vacuum the cabin, collect all the garbage, wipe tables and other surfaces, including in the kitchen and in the toilet rooms. “At the same time, the flight attendants only adjust the belts on the seats and bring the aircraft cabin to a single view, without even approaching the toilets,” he explained.

However, some air carriers, in order to save time and money, put the aircraft cabin in order by the crew. “But even here the flight attendants don’t clean the toilet,” the Russian added. “They pull bags of paper and towels out of the bins, replacing them with new ones, renew consumables in the toilet rooms, wipe the space near the washbasin and the mirror from handprints from moisture.”

If the floor in the restroom is wet, the flight attendants throw a lot of paper towels on it, which they then put in a trash bag. “Approximately the same thing is done by flight attendants during the flight, since according to the regulations they need to check the order in the toilets at certain intervals,” the traveler emphasized.

At the same time, according to the Russian, if the toilet is clogged or it is very dirty, then the room will simply be closed until arrival at the airport. “No one will rush and clean the blockage in the toilet in flight,” he concluded. “This is unacceptable from a security point of view.”

