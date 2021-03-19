A popular in the past Russian blogger Roma Acorn (real name – Ignat Kerimov) explained why he sells his own intimate photos for money. He announced this in an interview with presenter Alena Zhigalova on Youtube…

“This is what I do really well. I have an awesome body and awesome pictures. I have always loved to take pictures of myself, I have a different attitude to it, ”he said. The blogger created a private Telegram channel with his own candid photos. Payment is required to access the content.

According to Acorn, there is a difference between such pictures and prostitution. “For me, this is absolutely not prostitution. It’s not like a gynecologist’s, it’s erotic. These are not boobs and pussies, there is no such thing that I fuck someone or jerk off a pussy, ”he explained. The blogger suggested adding Zhigalova herself to the channel so that she would appreciate the pictures and make sure that his words were correct.

“This, by the way, helped me very well to“ raise ”a lot of money,” the blogger added. To this, the presenter noted that they also earn a lot from prostitution.