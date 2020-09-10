An aspiring blogger from Russia Daria Canova, collectively along with her younger man, crashed on a scooter in China, stories RIA News as regards to the supply.

It’s famous that the tragedy occurred final Saturday within the metropolis of Haikou on the island of Hainan. The younger individuals have been driving a scooter throughout the Epoch Bridge after they have been hit by a automobile pushed by a drunk driver. The lovers died earlier than the ambulance arrived.

In keeping with associates of the deceased, Daria lived in China for a very long time, she was in enterprise, and in addition talked about her life on her Instagram web page, the place she has greater than a thousand subscribers.

Recall that in June this yr in Bali, the well-known Russian blogger Nastya Tropitsel died in a bike accident. The lady misplaced management, crashed into the curb and died from a head damage.

The 18-year-old blogger was cremated on the island with out the presence of relations, since they may not fly due to the borders closed in opposition to the background of the pandemic. Later, the lady was buried in St. Petersburg.