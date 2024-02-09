In Volgograd, a court arrested a blogger for a video at the monument “The Motherland is Calling!”

In Volgograd, a court arrested a 23-year-old blogger who made an offensive video near the “Motherland Calls!” monument. and posted it on the Internet. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The girl will be in custody until March 10. A criminal case was opened against her under Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”).

In July 2023, the accused filmed and published a video of a walk along Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd. The blogger jumped onto the slope with mass graves and made obscene gestures towards the sculpture. Immediately after the initiation of a criminal case, the girl tried to hide from law enforcement officers, for which she left Russia.

The defendant was put on the wanted list, detained and taken to Volgograd when she returned to the country.