The US Senate has approved Victoria Nuland’s candidacy for the post of Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs. She will be sworn in soon. It is reported by TASS…

In May 2019, Nuland was denied a Russian visa. Then the Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the diplomat was on the black list drawn up by the Russian authorities in response to US sanctions.

The new US Deputy Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017 oversaw issues related to the post-Soviet space in the administration of President Barack Obama. She is widely known for being one of the Western diplomats who publicly supported the protesters during the 2014 protests. So, she held a meeting with the demonstrators, during which she handed out cookies.

Earlier, the Senate approved the former ambassador to Russia, William Burns, to the post of director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The Upper House of Congress unanimously decided to appoint Burns, who headed the US Mission in Moscow from 2005 to 2008.