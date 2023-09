How did you feel about the content of this article?

Headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in Sevastopol, in flames after the attack last Friday (22) | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces announced on Monday (25) that Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and 33 other officers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on their headquarters in Sevastopol, on the occupied peninsula. of Crimea, on Friday (22).

“After the defeat of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, 34 officers, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, died,” the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported on Telegram. “The headquarters building cannot be restored.”

Sokolov, 61, had been assigned command of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in April 2022. The Kremlin has not confirmed the admiral’s death. According to Ukraine, another 105 Russian soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The Kyiv Post newspaper found out from the Ukrainians and Tatars in Crimea (Atesh) movement, which allegedly collaborated in the attack, that Russian officers experiencing financial difficulties due to delayed salaries handed over information about the location and activities of high-ranking commanders in exchange of payments. These reports would have helped in Friday’s attack, according to Atesh.

On the 13th, the Ukrainian armed forces had already carried out a major attack on a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol, which left 24 injured and damaged the submarine Rostov-on-Don and the landing ship Minsk.