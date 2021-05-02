Russian billionaires have filed defamation and data protection lawsuits in London courts over the book “Putin’s People”, which is published by HarperCollins. This was reported by the Financial Times.

Among the businessmen who filed lawsuits against not only the publishing house, but also the author Catherine Belton himself, are Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Shalva Chigirinsky. They will be represented by the law firms Carter-Ruck, CMS, Harbottle & Lewis and Taylor Wessing.