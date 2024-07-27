Billionaire Bazhaev’s son detained in Moscow for attacking police officer

The son of Russian billionaire Musa Bazhaev was detained in Moscow for a fight with the police. This was reported by Telegram channel 112.

The incident took place near the capital’s Luzhniki stadium. According to the channel, the 23-year-old son of the owner of the Russian Platinum company, Timur, attacked law enforcement officers who approached him because of his “extremely ugly behavior.”

After this, the young man was detained. He will undergo a medical examination in the near future, and then the court will choose a measure of restraint. The investigation intends to petition for Bazhaev’s detention.

Investigative Committee of Moscow excited criminal case under the article “Use of violence against a government official.”

Bazhaev hit a police colonel

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein found outthat Timur Bazhaev tried to enter the Luzhniki territory from the Luzhnetskaya Embankment through the service gate. He was not allowed through, and was offered to go through the general passage with a search. After that, the young man climbed over the fence and hit a policeman in the face.

The victim was the head of the public order protection department of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District of Moscow, a colonel. Alexander Makhonin. “This is the person who is responsible for all public safety in the Central District,” the parliamentarian said.

The fight was taken under personal control by the Ministry of Internal Affairs leadership. Khinshtein expressed confidence that the culprit would not be able to escape responsibility, since the incident had received wide publicity, and the law enforcement officers would not abandon their position.

No matter how respected a father is, this does not give his son the right to punch a police colonel in the face in the center of Moscow in broad daylight. He deserves it – answer for it! Alexander Khinshtein State Duma deputy

Bazhaev’s father refused to stand up for his son

Billionaire Musa Bazhaev commented on his son’s involvement in the attack on a police officer. He doubted that his son could have committed wrong antisocial actions and expressed hope that “everything will be fine.”

I’m not going to fight: if my son is guilty and he is involved somewhere, he will answer. And if he is not, then he is not. Musa Bazhaev entrepreneur

Musa Bazhaev is the president and co-owner of the Alliance Group concern, which is involved in construction, oil and textile industries. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Platinum Group, which is engaged in the development of non-ferrous metal deposits in the Far East and Krasnoyarsk Krai.