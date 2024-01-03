Bloomberg: the fortune of the richest businessmen in the Russian Federation in 2023 increased by $50 billion

The wealth of Russia's richest businessmen increased by $50.012 billion in 2023, according to a ranking published by Bloomberg. Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

This index is calculated, among other things, based on the value of shares of companies in which billionaires own shares. In total, the BBI ranking includes the 500 richest people in the world, 25 of them are citizens of Russia. The total wealth of businessmen from the Russian Federation amounted to $328.53 billion.

Vagit Alekperov, the founder of the oil company Lukoil, became richer most noticeably – by $9.29 billion, his fortune increased to $24.7 billion. Co-founder of Eurochem and SUEK Andrey Melnichenko became richer by $5.67 billion (net worth increased to $17.2 billion), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin earned $4.08 billion over the year (net worth $23.9 billion ).

There were also those among Russian billionaires who lost part of their funds in 2023. According to BBI, the largest losses for the year were recorded by Acron's main shareholder Vyacheslav Kantor, who lost $0.149 billion, and his fortune decreased to 6.21 billion.

Bloomberg previously reported that in 2023, billionaires among the world's 500 richest people were able to recoup $1.4 trillion in losses incurred in 2022. The total capital of the planet's wealthiest businessmen grew by 1.5 trillion, while the three richest people in the world included Tesla founder Elon Musk ($229 billion), LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ($179 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($177 billion). ).