Businessman Petr Aven: billions of dollars of investment in Western countries was a mistake

Alfa Group co-founders Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven called their investments in the UK and other Western countries a mistake. After the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, strict sanctions were imposed against them and their assets were blocked, and both were forced to leave the UK. Another co-owner of Alfa Group, Alexey Kuzmichev, started having problems in France.

Speaking about the reasons for leaving the UK, Friedman said this: “I was not given a choice, I was forced out. Today our investment in England looks like a huge mistake.” In addition, Friedman refused to sell his stake in Alfa Bank. He clarified that he intends to weigh this issue again after receiving permission from European regulators.

Aven during interrogation by British law enforcement in July 2022 also explainedthat he invested in the West “by mistake.” He noted that Western businessmen and politicians are also responsible for what is happening “no less than the so-called Russian oligarchs.”

In general, both Fridman and Aven have good reasons to make statements that may please the Russian authorities. In particular, Friedman lived in Great Britain, but then left for Israel, and after the start of Israel’s war with Hamas, information appeared that he had returned to Russia.

As for Aven, he left London a year ago and moved to Latvia, where he has citizenship. “He may also have to think about returning to Russia, because the Latvian authorities intend to cancel his passport,” writes about him Bloomberg. On the other hand, a source close to Aven said that the story of the verification continues “quite a long time ago” and the entrepreneur does not see any risks of depriving him of his Latvian passport.

Problems in Europe also began for the third co-founder of Alpha, Alexey Kuzmichev. A case was opened against him in France. His properties, including a villa on the Cote d’Azur and a Parisian apartment, were searched as part of a preliminary investigation into money laundering, tax crimes and violations of international sanctions. While he is detained, charges promise to present November 2.

What they say about the return of businessmen in the Kremlin

The position of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Russian investments in the West is known. At a recent WEF meeting, he said that “it is certainly safer and better to invest in Russia,” and called on businessmen who have come under pressure in the West “not to step on the same rake.”

It is certainly safer and better to invest in Russia Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The president also already answered the question of what he thinks about returning Russians, including billionaire Mikhail Fridman. “We have a free country, and a person has the right to choose his place of residence as he sees fit for himself,” he emphasized.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said this: “Fridman is a citizen of the Russian Federation. He can return, live here, leave here, like any other citizen of the Russian Federation. There is nothing unusual.”

And later the Kremlin completely refused to consider Friedman an oligarch. The use of this term in relation to Fridman is “a completely incorrect interpretation,” Peskov emphasized. According to him, Russian citizens move around the world and among them there are businessmen who “either leave or return.” This is a normal process, the press secretary noted, emphasizing that all businessmen who come from Russia have one homeland.

The presidential representative also spoke about Kuzmichev. “After receiving the information, and if the detainee so desires, of course, we will assist in protecting his rights as a citizen of Russia,” Peskov assured.