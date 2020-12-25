The Podolsk City Court of the Moscow Region sentenced the former head of the Serpukhov District of the Moscow Region, Alexander Shestun, who, when he was an official, became the owner of property worth billions of rubles, to 15 years in prison in a maximum security colony for corruption. Reported by RIA News…

The convicted person must also pay a fine of 49 million rubles.

On December 21, the court found Shestun guilty of fraud, bribery and other corruption crimes. The defense intends to appeal the verdict.

During the debate of the parties, the prosecutor asked the defendant to be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Shestun does not admit his guilt, stating that the case against him was ordered and related to his intention to be re-elected as the head of the district.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2003 to 2018, the official created 47 companies through proxies that illegally received land plots. He also gave them budget loans.

The court confiscated assets of 11 billion rubles from Shestun at the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Real estate, cars, ships were turned into state revenue as illegally acquired property as a result of corruption.

The ex-head of the Serpukhov district was arrested in the summer of 2018.