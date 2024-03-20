Billionaire Mikhail Grachev created a deer farm in the Volgograd region

Russian billionaire and co-owner of the Grass trading house Mikhail Grachev decided to create a deer farm in the Volgograd region. This is reported by “Kamyshin's Notebook”.

It is clarified that a local entrepreneur has already brought 63 female deer of the English breed to the farm in the village of Gorny Balykley. Some of the individuals are now pregnant and should soon give birth. In addition, the billionaire plans to improve the area around the ranch: make good roads, plant trees and create appropriate infrastructure.

According to the source, Grachev personally visited the village and during his visit tasted black caviar from sturgeon, which is also produced on the farm’s territory. The entrepreneur wants to develop a project to attract tourists to the region.

In December 2023, the directorate of the Land of the Leopard Nature Reserves published a male sika deer that changed color with the onset of winter and was captured by a camera trap. According to experts, the red “summer” skin with white spots in winter takes on a dark gray color, and the spots become almost invisible.