Mortgages are a type of modern slavery, according to Russian billionaire Igor Rybakov. He published a video about the disadvantages of home lending on his Youtube-channel.

“The mortgage looks like a harmless thing – like you took it for a long time and you pay little by little,” Rybakov said. – In fact, this is a kind of modern slavery. Not only do they themselves become slaves of this banking system, they also teach their children to be a slave – but how else, that’s how we live ”.

According to the billionaire, mortgages become heavily dependent on the “plantation” (as he called the loan burden), experiencing constant fear of losing their jobs and reputation. “In principle, you begin to depend so much on this plantation, on these payments, that you stop thinking rationally, in the way that suits you. You become addicted, ”Rybakov stressed.

He also criticized the idea of ​​owning a house, noting that “in terms of upbringing, in terms of mental preserves that people have in their heads,” to have their own apartment is a kind of “sacred” duty. Rybakov believes that renting housing is more profitable than buying it on credit.

Earlier in December, it became known that about a quarter of Russians planning to take out a mortgage are considering the possibility of forming an initial payment through a consumer loan. For such borrowers, the risk of going into arrears more than doubles.

