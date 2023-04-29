Bloomberg: Bukhman brothers, founders of Playrix studio, move Rix Capital office to London

The investment company Rix Capital, created by the founders of the game development studio Playrix, brothers Dmitry and Igor Bukhmanov to manage their assets, is moving its permanent office to London in the St. James area. On the decision of the Russian billionaire brothers from Vologda informs Bloomberg citing sources.

It is also reported that Rix Capital, which collectively manages four billion dollars, will increase the number of employees to 10 people. The company itself, established in October 2021, is among the largest family offices in the world.

Created by the Buchmans, the Playrix game studio is best known for developing the games Township and Gardenscapes. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the brothers’ combined fortune is estimated at about $11 billion.

