Russian biathletes won bronze medals in the men’s relay at the World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Russians took the distance Karim Khalili, Matvey Eliseev, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov. The Norwegians were the first to come to the finish line, the Swedish athletes took the second place.

Earlier on February 20, Russian biathletes were left without medals in the women’s relay. The team took 11th place. Not long before it became known that the head coach of the national team Valery Polkhovsky would not be able to help the team until the end of the World Cup. On February 19, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The reasons for the hospitalization of the 67-year-old specialist were not named.

Before the men’s relay, Russian biathletes could not win a single medal at the world championship. The tournament will end on February 21.