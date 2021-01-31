The Russian national biathlon team showed the third result in the super mix at the European Championships in Poland. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

German biathletes became the winners of the race. Stefanie Scherer and Justus Strelow covered the distance in 35 minutes and one second. The second place was taken by athletes from France: Emilien Claude and Caroline Colombo. Russian biathletes won bronze. The national team played with Larisa Kuklina and Evgeny Garanichev.

Russian athletes lagged behind the leaders by 26.7 seconds. Until the last shooting, Garanichev and Kuklina still had chances of winning gold medals.

The European Biathlon Championships started on January 24 and will end on January 31. The last race of the tournament is a mixed relay. In the overall standings, the national teams of Poland and Latvia are in the lead, with two gold medals each. The Russian team has three bronzes and one silver.