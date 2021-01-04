Biathletes massively refused to participate in the all-Russian competitions “Izhevskaya rifle”. Reported by “All Sport”.

33 juniors, representing the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Tyumen Region, withdrew from the tournament. This happened after the officers of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) arrived at the competition.

President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Viktor Maygurov in comments TASS stated that the incident did not go unnoticed by the organization. “In any case, withdrawal from the competition does not relieve the athlete from control by anti-doping services,” he stressed.

In May 2020, sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the past victories of Russian biathletes using doping. He added that in recent years Russia has been actively fighting against the use of illegal drugs, so now domestic athletes are “clean”.