Russian biathletes were left without medals in the sprint at the World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The victory in the race, which took place on Friday, March 19, was won by Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff. Italian Dorothea Wierer came in second, 2.5 seconds behind. The three strongest were closed by another representative of Norway Ingrid Thunderwold. She lost 6.7 seconds to the winner.

Ulyana Kaisheva became the best of the Russians. She covered 7.5 kilometers without fail and finished 16th, 38.9 seconds back.

The stage of the World Cup in Östersund is the last of the season. The men’s sprint will also take place on March 19. The race will begin at 17:30 Moscow time.