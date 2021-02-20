Russian biathletes were left without medals in the relay at the World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia. Results are available on website International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Russians Evgenia Pavlova, Tatyana Akimova, Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Kaisheva finished 11th, two minutes 10.9 seconds behind the leaders and with eight penalties. The winners were the Norwegians who covered the distance in one hour, 10 minutes and 39 seconds and used 11 additional rounds. The second place was taken by the Germans, and the third place was taken by the Ukrainian women.

Earlier on February 20, it became known that the head coach of the team, Valery Polkhovsky, would not be able to help the team until the end of the World Cup. On February 19, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The reasons for the hospitalization of the 67-year-old specialist were not named.

On February 16, Polkhovsky expressed his bewilderment with a large amount of criticism of the national team. Thus, he responded to the criticism of Vladimir Drachev, who called the coach responsible for the failures of the Russians at the tournament due to improper preparation.

Russian biathletes have not yet won a single medal at the world championship. The tournament will end on February 21.