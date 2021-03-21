Russian biathletes were left without medals in the last race of the season at the World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden. Mass start results are available at website International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The best result among Russian women was shown by Ulyana Kaisheva, who took fifth place. The winner of the race was Ingrid Tandrevold of Norway, who covered the distance in 34 minutes and 53.1 seconds and had five penalties. The second place was taken by the representative of Belarus Dinara Alimbekova, and the German Franziska Preuss closed the top three.

The last Östersund races were postponed due to a storm. The women’s mass start was shifted by two and a half hours, the start time of the men’s race was changed to 19:15 Moscow time.

The men’s mass start must complete the World Cup stage in Östersund. So far, the Russians have not won a single medal in competitions in Sweden.