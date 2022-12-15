Biathlete Ivan Kolotov spoke about the salary of 15 thousand rubles in the national team of the Perm region

Russian biathlete Ivan Kolotov spoke about a salary of 15 thousand rubles. His words lead Sports.ru.

The athlete said that he receives such an amount in the national team of the Perm Territory. “The camps and competitions save us: they feed them, they give daily allowances, and the salary is accumulating at this time. But for now I’m single, and what will happen later, when I start a family, I don’t know, ”he stressed. Kolotov added that he buys inventory and equipment with his own money, which is why new ski models are not available to him.

This season, Kolotov has won three prizes in the Russian Cup races. He is in third place in the overall standings of the tournament. In 2020, the biathlete became the champion of Russia in the single mixed relay.

In April 2022, Russian biathlete Margarita Vasilyeva ended her career due to a salary of 27 thousand rubles. She talked about performing at the Summer Biathlon World Championships in order to earn money for TV.