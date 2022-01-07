Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov appreciated his sprint performance at the World Cup in Oberhof, Germany. The athlete commented on the results of the race on the air “Match TV”…

According to the athlete, he did a good job on New Year’s holidays. “The main thing is that it was really easier on the track today. Today, the entire coaching team did a great job, information was given on all areas, fortunately, there are a lot of cutoffs now, it helps a lot, ”Loginov noted.

Earlier on Friday, January 7, Loginov finished first in the sprint. The top 10 also includes Russians Anton Babikov and Daniil Serokhvostov.

For Loginov, this victory was the first this season. The Russian came out on to ninth place in the overall standings of the World Cup.