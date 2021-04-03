Biathlete Vadim Filimonov in the mass start of the Russian Championship, which is being held in Khanty-Mansiysk, broke a stick and threw it towards his rivals. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

On the first lap of the climb, several athletes collided, including Filimonov. As a result, the biathlete broke a stick and threw part of the equipment towards the rivals who had gone ahead. The item did not hit anyone. After the second shooting, Filimonov refused to continue the race, as it turned out that in a collision he also damaged his rifle.

The winner of the race was Evgeny Garanichev, who covered the distance in 43 minutes 59 seconds. Silver was won by Anton Babikov (plus 1.7 seconds), the third was Aleksey Shevchenko (plus 3.2 seconds).

In February, Norwegian journalist Esten Seter called Russian biathletes scammers. In his opinion, the Russians used to win thanks to doping. Now tight control prevents them from taking illicit drugs.