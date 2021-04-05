Russian biathlete Olga Podchufarova in the air Match TV explained the failed attempt to change sports citizenship to Slovenian.

The athlete said that she always wanted to try to work in a foreign team, especially in the Slovenian national team they treat biathletes more carefully. According to her, the reason for not being allowed to obtain citizenship was the country’s financial laws: Podchufarova was unable to demonstrate an income of a certain level.

Podchufarova’s decision to change her sports citizenship became known in October 2019. The Slovenian Ski Association emphasized that the initiative to go under the country’s flag came from the biathlete herself.

The highest achievement in Podchufarova’s career is bronze in the mixed relay at the 2017 World Championships. A year earlier, the athlete won the sprint at the World Cup.