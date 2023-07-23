Russian Bellator fighter Koreshkov called a possible duel with a Ukrainian not the most pleasant

Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Andrey Koreshkov spoke about a possible fight with the organization’s welterweight champion Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov. This is reported “Sport Express”.

The Russian called such a fight not the most pleasant. “But, nevertheless, what to do? But what about? I will prepare, I will try to win, ”said Koreshkov.

The Russian fighter will have his next fight against American Laurenz Larkin. The meeting will take place on July 30 at the Bellator and Rizin tournament in Saitama, Japan.

Koreshkov has 30 fights in MMA. The 32-year-old athlete won 26 victories and suffered four defeats.