Bellator Fighter Shabliy Says Russians Are Mentally Stronger Than Americans

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Anatoly Shabliy stated that his compatriots have an advantage over Americans. His words are quoted by Sport24.

According to the athlete, who competes in the American promotion Bellator, Russians are mentally stronger. “Not only in sports, but in general,” added Shabliy.

The Russian also said that fighters from the US have a much simpler attitude towards victories and defeats. “With us, if you win, you win for all of Russia, for the entire republic, for your entire club, for the entire religion, you avenged everything, for World War II (laughs). But in America, they have a much simpler attitude towards this. If you win, you earn money; if you lose, you earn a little less,” Shabliy said.

The Russian has been competing in Bellator since 2021. He has had 27 fights, winning 24 and losing three.