Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov became the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), taking over from the American Christopher Cassidy. The ceremony was broadcast on the NASA website. RIA News…

Cassidy in the American Destiny module gave Ryzhikov the symbolic key to the ISS. The ceremony took place in the presence of six members of the joint crew.

Christopher Cassidy will return to Earth from the ISS on October 22 together with Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishins and Ivan Wagner on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft. Sergey Ryzhikov, together with Russian Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and American Kathleen Rubins, will continue their flight to the ISS until April 2021.

Recently, emergency situations have become more frequent on the ISS. So, on October 11, a toilet in the Russian segment was already breaking, it took a day to fix it. In addition, the astronauts faced an air leak. The hole could not be found for a long time, options with cotton wool and tea bags were offered to search for it. On October 15, the leak was found, the crack reaches two to four centimeters, it was sealed with Kapton tape.