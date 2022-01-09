In Moscow, a Russian attacked a nine-year-old nephew with a hammer. Immediately after that, he committed suicide, reports Telegram-channel “MK: breaking news”.

It is noted that earlier the man contracted COVID-19 in the hospital, where he lay due to kidney problems. After that, he began to have mental problems, because of which the Russian had to go to doctors and take antidepressants.

On the day of the tragedy, his wife’s brother came to visit him with his family. At some point, the man pushed his nephew into the room and began to beat him with a hammer. The attacker’s wife broke down the door, but he managed to commit suicide. The child was taken to a medical facility in serious condition.

It is clarified that the deceased worked as an IT specialist in one of the largest Russian banks, he never had mental problems. The man had three higher educations and was happily married.

