Russian European basketball champion Nikita Shabalkin admitted he was wrong in an accident on Tverskaya-Yamskaya street in Moscow. He reported the details of the incident to the Match TV channel.

“I crossed the road in the wrong place. But I live on this street, I know it well, I also park there myself – when on my side, when on the opposite. There is no big movement, usually I cross without disturbing anyone, ”the athlete admitted.

According to him, when he was crossing the road in the wrong place, the taxi driver honked him “emphatically aggressive”. “I don’t remember how I kicked the car, but, apparently, it was an emotional reaction to the horn. He also hit me on the legs with a bumper and decided to ride on the hood, ”Shabalkin recalled.

He added that he did not justify his act, because he gave free rein to emotions. “But, in my opinion, pulling a person on the hood and picking up speed is an inadequate act. I already began to think: “Okay, we’ll come now.” It’s good that I managed to somehow dodge to the side and jump off, ”concluded the basketball player.

The incident involving Shabalkin became known on the afternoon of March 20. He was crossing the road and did not catch the green traffic light. This angered the taxi driver and led to a skirmish between the men. As a result, the driver abruptly started from a place and gave a ride to the 34-year-old athlete about 15 meters on the hood.

Shabalkin is known for his performances for Khimki, Triumph Lyubertsy, Lokomotiv-Kuban and UNICS Kazan. He is the 2007 European champion in the Russian national team. The forward retired in 2013.