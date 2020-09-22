Some Russian banks will launch the transfer of wages by phone number using the Fast Payment System (FPS), writes about this RBK with reference to representatives of credit institutions.

It is clarified that this service is being developed, among other things, by the Bank of Russia, while the representatives of the regulator emphasize that in this issue all parties should be studied, in addition to the technical one.

The fast payment system of the Bank of Russia allows you to transfer money by phone number, as well as pay for goods and services using a QR code. From May 1, Russians can transfer up to 100 thousand rubles a month within the system for free.

The service for transferring funds from a legal entity to an individual using a phone number was launched by banks participating in the SBP in July.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Labor intends to introduce a unified system of incentive payments.