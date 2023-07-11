The State Duma obliges banks to reimburse customers for funds stolen by fraudsters within 30 days

The State Duma finally adopted a law on additional protection of citizens from financial fraudsters, obliging banks to reimburse customers for stolen money, follows from cards draft law in the system of ensuring legislative activity.

The norm will come into force one year after the official publication of the document. According to the bill, banks will have to check all transfers of individuals for possible fraud and suspend suspicious transfers for a period of two days. Financial organizations will also be required to turn off the attacker’s service if information about a criminal case initiated against him is found in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

If the bank nevertheless allowed the transfer of funds to the attacker’s account, which is listed in the special database of the Central Bank, the new law obliges him to reimburse the client for the lost funds. This will need to be done within 30 calendar days after receiving an application from the victim, and in case of a cross-border transfer – within 60 days.